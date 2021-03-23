UPDATE: 10 dead, including police officer in Colorado supermarket shooting

BOULDER, Colorado, March 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ten people, including a veteran police officer, have been killed in a mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket.

According to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold, officers were called to the King Soopers grocery store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive at 2:30 p.m. with reports of a man with a “patrol rifle.”

Herold said the first officer to arrive on scene, identified as veteran police veteran Eric Talley, 51 was shot and killed by the gunman.

A person of interest is in custody and being treated for unspecified injuries at a local hospital, according to Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi. Earlier in the day, news cameras captured images of a shirtless man, wearing only shorts, believed to be the suspect, being escorted from the store by Boulder police officers. His right leg appeared bloodied.

Police did not release the suspect’s name, nor have they determined a motive.

According to CNN, a senior law enforcement source said the gun used was an AR-15 style weapon.

Video which was streamed live over social media during the shooting showed at least three people lying motionless, one in the parking lot, one on a sidewalk outside the store, and another a few feet inside the grocery’s entrance.

Local law enforcement agencies have been joined by investigators from the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting as has Colorado Gov. Jared Polls.

“Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder,” Polls wrote in an afternoon tweet. “My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy.

The Colorado attack is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in the last week. Last Tuesday, a gunman shot and killed eight people at three separate Atlanta area massage parlors, six of whom were of Asian descent.

Gephardt Daily will update the developing story as more information has become available.