Update: FBI provides new information in search for missing Idaho children, asks public’s help in investigation

REXBURG, Idaho, March 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI and the Rexburg Police Department are asking the public’s help in the search for two missing Idaho children.

In a press release issued Thursday morning, the law enforcement agencies said they are asking “visitors to Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019 to submit any photos or video that may assist in the investigation into the disappearance of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow.”

According to the statement, investigators have determined that the children were in Yellowstone National Park on that date with their mother, Lori Vallow, and uncle, Alex Cox.

“The group was traveling in a silver, 2017 Ford F-150 pickup, with Arizona license plate CPQUINT,” the release said.

It also included photos of the missing children, Lori Vallow, and Alex Cox, that were taken in the park that day, as well as pictures of the vehicle they traveled in.

“Law enforcement is seeking photos and video which may have captured images of these persons and the vehicle, or images of crowds and other park visitors where these individuals may be present.”

The FBI said it has also established a website for the public to upload photos and video at FBI.gov/Rexburg.

“The public is asked to continue reporting tips in this case to the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-8435678 (1-800-THE-LOST),” the release said.

Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing children, will be extradited from Hawaii and returned to Rexburg in time for a Friday court date.

According to information released by the East Idaho News, Trial Court Administrator Tammie Whyte has confirmed that Vallow will appear for a hearing before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins at the Madison County Courthouse at 2 p.m. Vallow will be read the charges against her.

Vallow waived extradition during a court hearing in Hawaii last Wednesday. She will be brought back to Idaho on charges of desertion and nonsupport of children, resisting and/or obstructing an officer, solicitation, and contempt.

Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, have been in the national spotlight since Lori’s children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, disappeared in September.