UPDATE: South State Street stabbing victim dies from injuries

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 15, 2022 (Gephardt Day) — The victim of a Saturday night stabbing on South State Street has died from his injuries.

According to a statement by Salt Lake City PD, officers were first notified of the stabbing at 1650 S. State St. at 9:25 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man down, suffering from what officers on scene described as a severe stab wound.

The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was rushed by ground ambulance to a nearby trauma center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Salt Lake City police told Gephardt Daily they had little in the way of suspect information in the early stages of their investigation, and asked anyone with knowledge of the case, or with possible photos or video of the incident, to please call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-89086.

Homicide detectives and crime lab technicians were at the site of the stabbing well after midnight, processing the crime scene while continuing to look for leads.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.