Update: Trump tests negative for COVID-19 infection

March 14 (UPI) — President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from his physician released Saturday night.

The announcement comes hours after Trump told reporters he had taken a coronavirus test, but would not know the results for one or two more days.

At least two recent visitors to Trump’s resort in South Florida have tested positive for coronavirus, including the press officer for Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

Also on Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence announced that all travel from the United States to the Britain and Ireland has been suspended, effective midnight Monday.

“Americans in the [United Kingdom] or Ireland can come home. Legal residents can come home,” Pence told reporters during a briefing by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Travelers returning home will be funneled through certain airports, he said.

Earlier this week the Trump administration suspended travel to the United States from Europe for 30 days in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to White House pool reports, a reporter was removed from Saturday’s briefing after a man in a suit took the temperatures of individuals in the room using a no-contact thermometer.

Judd Deere, a special assistant to the president, said the man was a member of the White House physician’s office and was taking the temperatures of anyone who might come into close contact with the president and vice president.

The briefing came one day after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.