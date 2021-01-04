USS Nimitz to remain in Middle East to counter Iran threats

The USS Nimitz supercarrier has been ordered to remain in the Middle East amid threats that Iran may seek retribution for the U.S. drone strike one year ago that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI

Jan. 4 (UPI) — The Defense Department said late Sunday that the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and its strike group are to remain in the Middle East to counter Iranian threats days after it was ordered to return home following a 10-month deployment.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller announced the move Sunday in a statement, saying the carrier “will now remain on station in the U.S. Central Command area of operations,” which consists of more than 4 million square miles and 20 countries, including Iran.

