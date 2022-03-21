Utah County’s Lone Peak Fire crew dousing Texas wildfires

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, March 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Utah County’s Lone Peak Fire District, who announced their departure for Texas on last week, have send an update on the wildfire fighting effort there.

“Our Wildland crew has checked in from Texas,” says a Sunday Facebook post from the agency. “They are currently assigned to the Big L fire that started at about 1 o’clock Texas time. It is currently estimated at over 3,000 acres.”

A post on March 16 last week announced the planned trip.

“Well, our wildland season is off to an very early start. 2.5 months earlier than last year,” it says. “Our wildland crew is headed to Texas to assist with initial attack on new fires. They are expecting extreme fire behavior and lightning over the next few days…. Safe travels!”

