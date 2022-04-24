Utah’s political leaders pay tribute to Orrin Hatch

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s political leaders are paying tribute to former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch.

Hatch, age 88, died Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City surrounded by his family, according to a statement by the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation

Here’s what the state’s top politicians had to say about Hatch’s passing.

Gov. Spencer Cox

“We’re heartbroken to hear of the passing of Sen. Orrin Hatch,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox wrote on Facebook page. “His legacy of public service truly made a difference in our state and nation.”

In a separate statement released by his office, Cox said, “As the Chairman Emeritus of the Hatch Foundation, former President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate, and the longest serving senator in Utah history, Senator Orrin Hatch lived a tremendous life dedicated to public service.

“We honor his legacy of effective and bipartisan law making that served countless Utahns and Americans. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Sen. Mitt Romney

“A man of vision with unparalleled legislative accomplishment, Orrin Hatch, served Utah and our country with honor for more than 40 years. Few men have made their mark on the Senate has he did. Our judiciary, our economy and our national character are more elevated and more secure thanks to his years of leadership. A great man, and like his good friend Ted Kennedy, a lion of the Senate. Ann and I send our deepest condolences to Elaine and the Hatch family. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Sen. Mike Lee

“Orrin was a friend, a mentor, and an example to me and countless others. I saw countless times how his brilliant mind, quick wit, and care for his nation, his state, and his colleagues turned pernicious problems into clear paths forward. His example of dedicated, principled statesmanship and consistent collegiality is missed but will never be forgotten.

“His name and memory will forever be enshrined in the history of the U.S. Senate and the State of Utah, and his work continues through the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation. Sharon and I mourn with Elaine and the Hatch family.”

Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert

“I have known Orrin Hatch since 1967. He was a great man and a great Senator who represented Utah and America extremely well for 42 years. He was one of the great ones. He will be missed. Jeanette and I offer our condolences to Elaine and the entire family at this tender time.”

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

“A man who personified the American Dream, Senator Orrin Hatch exemplified the wisdom, legal acumen and comity required to ensure the best interest of all Americans was always a priority. He will be dearly missed.”

U.S. Rep. John Curtis

“Senator Hatch was one of Utah’s best. I have fond memories of working with him on various bills that will have a lasting impact in Utah, such as the Emery County Public Land Management Act. I learned a lot from Orrin about how to work with broad coalitions and individuals with diverse views for the benefit of Utah. He was a great legislator and patriot. I will miss him and my thoughts are with his friends, colleagues, staff and family.”

U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart

“Orrin Hatch was a close personal friend and mentor who I – and so many others – will miss dearly. His service to our state and country was unmatched, and for that we will be forever grateful.

God bless you, Senator Hatch.”

U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens

“Rest in peace, Senator Hatch. Thank you for your many years of service to the great state of Utah. I pray the Hatch family is comforted at this time.”

According to a biography released by the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation, “Hatch was a member of the United States Senate for 42 year and the longest-serving Senator in Utah history. He served during the administrations of seven Presidents — four Republicans and three Democrats — and alongside nine Senate Majority Leaders — four Democrats and five Republicans,” the biography said.

“At the end of his term in January 2019, Senator Hatch was the ninth-longest-serving US Senator in American history.”