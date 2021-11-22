Vehicle plows through crowd at Waukesha, Wisconsin holiday parade, reports of multiple injuries, shots fired

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin, Nov. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Waukesha, Wisconsin are responding to a mass casualty event after a speeding plowed into a crowd during the city’s holiday parade Sunday afternoon.

According to eyewitness accounts posted on local social media platforms, multiple people have been injured and there are unconfirmed reports of shots fired.

Video of the parade was being streamed live by the city at the time of the incident and shows the SUV as it speeds passed a marching band.

Seconds later a loud crash is heard, followed by screaming.

There are conflicting reports concerning the driver’s fate who witnesses say sped away after the crash.

The Waukesha Police Department has posted an online statement telling people to avoid the downtown area.

A press conference is expected shortly.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.