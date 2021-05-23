Virgin Galactic completes successful space flight

The crewed VSS Unity spacecraft reached an altitude of more than 44,000 feet before gliding safely back to Earth.

Virgin’s VMS Eve carrier launched from Spaceport America in New Mexico at about 10:35 a.m. EDT with Unity onboard, then launched Unity once it had switched to its own battery power and conducted flight control and electrical checks.

The United States considers pilots who have flown above 80 kilometers to be astronauts.

Saturday’s trip is the latest step toward Virgin Galactic’s goal of creating a space tourism program.

The company has taken about 600 reservations for space flight tickets at a cost of $250,000 each.

The flight marked the first spaceflight from New Mexico, which is now the third U.S. state to launch humans into space.

The flight also carried research payloads for NASA’s Flight Opportunities program.