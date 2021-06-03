Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute arrested on murder charges

June 3 (UPI) — Virginia Tech football player Isi Etute was arrested on murder charges, police said Wednesday.

Etute is being held without bail and charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Jerry Smith, the Blacksburg Police Department said.

Police said they responded to a welfare check at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found Smith dead.

Investigators ruled the death a homicide and Etute was identified as a person of interest before being arrested and charged.

Virginia Tech said that Etute, a freshman linebacker, had been immediately suspended from the football team and the university.