Walgreens names former Starbucks executive, Rosalind Brewer, as new CEO

Jan. 28 (UPI) — Walgreens Boots Alliance announced Rosalind Brewer as its new chief executive officer Wednesday.

Brewer, the former chief operating officer of Starbucks, will replace Stefano Pessina effective March 15, as he transitions to the role of executive chairman of the board, the company said in a news release.

“WBA is a world-class and trusted organization whose purpose I deeply admire,” Brewer said. “The healthcare industry is constantly evolving and I am excited to work alongside the entire WBA team as we deliver further innovation and positively impact the lives of millions of people around the world every day.”

Prior to joining Starbucks, Brewer was president and CEO of Sam’s Club and was the first Black woman to lead a Walmart division.

“She is a distinguished and experienced executive who has led organizations globally through periods of changing consumer behavior by applying innovation that elevates customer experiences — ultimately driving significant and sustainable growth and value creation,” Pessina said.

Pessina, who served as CEO of the company since Walgreens and Alliance Boots merged in 2014, will replace James Skinner as executive chairman of the company and Skinner will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

In July, Walgreens laid off 4,000 employees after recording a loss of nearly $2 billion as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.