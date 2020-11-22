Wallet lost on Australian beach returned to owner 25 years later

Nov. 21 (UPI) —

Joseph Bewes said he was on the beach this week in Lennox Head, New South Wales, when he came across a wallet that appeared to have spent a great deal of time exposed to the elements.

“Paul G Davis. Found your wallet washed up on the beach,” Bewes wrote on a post in a local community Facebook group. “Sorry, all the cards expired in ’95 but the 5 bucks might still be good. You just bought future you a coffee 25 years ago. Yew!”

A woman named Jodie Davis recognized the name and identified the wallet’s owner as her husband’s cousin. She sent a screenshot of the post to Paul Davis, who recalled losing the wallet 25 years earlier.

“Straight away he remembered it and knew that he lost it — yeah he was blown away,” Jodie Davis told 7News.

Bewes and Paul Davis met up Friday on the beach, where the wallet was returned to its original owner. Davis brought along a six pack of beer that the men shared as a thank-you for Bewes’ efforts to get the wallet back to him.