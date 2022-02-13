Walmart ends mask requirements for vaccinated employees

Feb. 12 (UPI) — Walmart has ended its mask requirements for employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide, according to a company memo.

The company, which was one of the first private employers to require masks at the start of the pandemic, sent a memo to its 1.6 million employees at Sam’s Club and Walmart facilities across the country announcing the change, The New York Times reported Friday.

“Effective immediately, fully vaccinated associates will not be required to wear masks while working in any Walmart or Sam’s Club facility, unless required by a state or local mandate or ordinance,” the memo reads, according to Axios.

Walmart said it would be ending its paid leave policy — which gave associates extra time off for COVID-19 illness — on March 31. Daily health screenings will no longer be required after Feb. 28, except for workers in California, New York and Virginia because of state mandates.

The company said the ease in restrictions will apply to those who have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those who wish to continue wearing masks will be allowed to continue wearing them.

Walmart will still require employees who work in the company’s pharmacies and health clinics to wear masks and said the company will continue to observe state and local ordinances.

The decision from Walmart comes after states and companies across the country, including Amazon, have started to lift their mask requirements as the pandemic eases.