Watch: Dog rescued from 40-foot sinkhole in Florida

Sept. 15 (UPI) — Emergency responders were summoned to a home in Florida to rescue a family dog that fell into a 40-foot sinkhole.

Alachua County Fire Rescue said crews responded alongside personnel from the High Springs Fire Department when a resident reported a dog trapped in a sinkhole behind a High Springs home.

Rescuers said the golden retriever, named Sammy, was stuck about 40 feet down the hole.

The team used an extension ladder and rope system to lower a rescuer down into the hole, where he used some pieces of bacon to put the dog at ease before lifting him to safety.

“Although a bit nervous, Sammy was removed without injury and is now happy and home with his family,” Alachua County Fire Rescue said.