Waukesha, Wis., parade crash death toll rises to six; suspect appears in court

Nov. 23 (UPI) — The death toll in the Wisconsin parade crash rose to six Tuesday as the man accused of driving his vehicle into the crowd made his first court appearance.

Darrell Brooks, 39, was charged with five counts of intentional homicide for plowing his car into a crowd at the Waukesha, Wis., parade during his appearance in court. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper said her office plans to file an additional charge of intentional homicide this week after learning that a sixth victim had died.

Prosecutors said the victim was a child who succumbed to his injuries after the crash.

Judge Kevin Costello on Tuesday also granted the district attorney’s request to set Brooks’ bail at $5 million, stating he is considered a flight risk due to his “extraordinary” history of breaking the law and ignoring court orders.

“I have not seen anything like this in my very long career,” Costello said.

In a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, police officers working security at the event said the crash appeared to be intentional as one officer said he at first believed Brooks was trying to drive away from the parade route before he took “an abrupt left turn” into the crowd.

The first five victims killed in the crash were identified as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen,71; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; and Tamara Durand, 52.

The Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team said Tuesday that five dancers who were injured during the crash at the parade remained in intensive care units.

“Our dancers have a multitude of serious physical injuries, of those, five dancers are currently in the ICU,” the team said.