White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19

Oct. 31 (UPI) — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement shared to Twitter, Psaki said she tested positive for the virus on Sunday after quarantining and producing several negative PCR tests since Tuesday after members of her household tested positive for COVID-19.

Psaki said she last saw President Joe Biden on Tuesday, adding that they were both masked and maintained six feet of physical distance.

“While I have not had close contact in person with the president or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday — and tested negative for four days after that last contact — I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency,” she said.

According to the statement, Psaki decided on Wednesday to not join Biden on his trip to Europe due to the positive cases in her household.

Biden is currently in Europe where he met with Pope Francis, attended a G20 meeting and will join other leaders at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Psaki said she is vaccinated against the virus and has only experienced mild symptoms as she continues to work from home, adding she plans to return to work in person following a 10-day quarantine and producing a negative rapid test.

Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received booster doses as of Sunday.