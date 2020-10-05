White House press secretary McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

Oct. 5 (UPI) — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday she’s tested positive for COVID-19, and is the latest member of President Donald Trump‘s administration with the coronavirus.

McEnany announced she received the positive result Monday, but wasn’t experiencing symptoms.

“With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely,” she wrote.

McEnany’s positive test result follows several others in recent days — including President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, adviser Hope Hicks, campaign manager Bill Stepien, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Several others, including Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, also tested positive after attending Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination ceremony at the White House late last month.

Trump is still hospitalized at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. White House officials say they’re hopeful he will be discharged sometime Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have previously tested negative, and were set to head to Salt Lake City Monday in advance of Wednesday’s vice presidential debate at the University of Utah.