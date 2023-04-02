White supremacist charged for throwing molotov cocktails at drag event

April 1 (UPI) — A member of the white supremacist group White Lives Matter of Ohio was arrested for allegedly throwing molotov cocktails at a church that had planned to hold a drag event.

The Justice Department said that Aimenn Penny threw the cocktails at the Community Church of Chesterland, which is located outside Cleveland, on March 25. Penny was arrested Friday on charges of arson and possession of a destructive device.

“As alleged in the charging documents, the defendant used an explosive device to cause harm to a church he found objectionable,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said in a statement. “It is the solemn duty of the Department of Justice to safeguard the right of all Americans to free expression, and I commend the work of law enforcement in this matter.”

The Hill reported that Penny told police at the event that he is waiting for a national race war and that he believes all other races have to be eliminated for the U.S. to prosper.

Penny confessed to the attack and reportedly told investigators that wanted to “protect children and stop the drag show event.”