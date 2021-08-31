Woman seen holding ‘members only’ sign during Capitol riots pleads guilty

Aug. 31 (UPI) — A woman who was seen carrying a “members only” sign during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to her participation.

Gracyn Courtright, 23, pleaded guilty to illegally entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground on Jan. 6. As part of her plea deal she agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damage done to the Capitol.

The misdemeanor charge against Courtright carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

Court documents showed that she bragged about her participation in the riots in the aftermath, posting a selfie on Instagram with the caption: “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO.”

She also exchanged Instagram messages with an associate in which she said “idk what treason is.”

Courtright tearfully described herself as “shaky” as she entered her guilty plea during a virtual hearing Monday.

“I’m just — I’m just shaking. I’m sorry,” she told Judge Christopher Cooper.

Cooper said he hoped the sentence hearing in November would be held in person but Courtright’s attorney told the court his client and her family “are not vaccinated and don’t intend on getting vaccinated.”

Courtright also said Monday she withdrew from the University of Kentucky, where she had been studying mathematical economics, shortly after the riot.

In December, she will face a board at the school that will determine if she is able to return to classes.