Woman shot, killed at Capitol identified as 35-year-old Air Force vet

Jan. 7 (UPI) —

Ashli Babbitt, of Ocean Beach, Calif., was the person killed during the disturbance at the Capitol, her brother-in-law Justin Jackson told KNSD-TV in San Diego.

Babbitt’s former husband, Timothy McEntee, confirmed her identity to the Washington Post.

Washington D.C., police had not confirmed Babbitt’s identity or released details of how she was shot as of early Thursday.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III said during a press conference Wednesday the woman was shot by Capitol police officers confronting rioters as they entered the building.

“One Capitol police officer discharged his service weapon, striking an adult female,” he said, adding that she was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Babbitt served multiple tours in the Middle East as a member of the Air Force, family members said. She was the owner of pool service and supply business along with her husband, Aaron, according to her Facebook page.

Her Twitter feed includes several posts praising Trump and images of her at pro-Trump rallies.

In one of her final posts, she wrote, “Nothing will stop us … they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours … dark to light!”