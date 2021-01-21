World leaders congratulate Biden, who promises repaired alliances

Jan. 20 (UPI) — Heads of state from across the globe gave their well-wishes to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday after they were sworn in at the U.S. Capitol.

Boris Johnson, the prime minister of Britain, one of the United States’ closest allies, congratulated Biden and Harris on Twitter.

“America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden,” he wrote.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the strong relationship between the two North American countries. He said he looks forward to working with Biden and Harris.

“Canada and the United States have worked side-by-side to tackle some of the greatest challenges we have faced in our history,” he said. “We will continue this partnership as we fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and support a sustainable economic recovery that will build back better for everyone.

“We will also work together to advance climate action and clean economic growth, promote inclusion and diversity, and create good middle class jobs and opportunities for our people while contributing to democracy, peace, and security at home and around the world.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted his “warm, personal friendship going back many decades” with Biden, and European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “Europe is ready for a fresh start.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his “warmest congratulations” to Biden and took special note of Harris’ Indian heritage.

“Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet,” Modi tweeted.

In his inaugural speech, Biden spoke to world leaders directly, promising a strengthening of diplomacy.

“America has been tested and we’ve come out stronger for it,” he said. “We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again, not to meet yesterday’s challenges but today’s and tomorrow’s challenges.”