Zoom service outages cause disruption in schools, businesses

Aug. 24 (UPI) — A service outage and glitches reported by video conference service Zoom disrupted online meetings and remote classrooms Monday morning for millions of users as school began for students worldwide.

Zoom’s support page reported the service was back up and running shortly after 1 p.m. EDT.

“We have resolved the issue causing some users to be unable to start and join Zoom meetings and webinars or manage aspects of their account on the Zoom website,”‘ the company posted.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan posted an apology on Twitter.

“Today @zoom_us had a service disruption that affected many of our customers. We know the responsibility we have to keep your meetings, classrooms & important events running. I’m personally very sorry and we will all do our best to prevent this from happening in the future,” Yuan wrote.

Problems began around 7:30 a.m., according to Downdetector.com, when many users reported being unable to log in to their accounts.

“We can’t access a webinar for my daughter’s school. It just hangs,” reported a mother online on the Downdetector website.

The majority of service problems appeared to be connected with logging into accounts.

“Down in Quebec Canada,” posted user Alex Laniel. “Missed my first college online class. Thanks zoom.”

Starting in February, the number of Zoom online users “ballooned overnight” during the pandemic, Yuan said in an April blog post. The company reported 200 million daily meeting participants, paid and free, in March and has continued to grow as people used the free service for everything from religious services, family video calls and court hearings.

As more than half of U.S. schools planned to open with remote learning, school districts are relying on video conferencing services to deliver classroom instruction.

“We have been working around the clock to ensure that all of our users — new and old, large and small — can stay in touch and operational,” Yuan said in April.