South Salt Lake shooting leaves 17-year-old in critical condition

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Mar 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old male is fighting for his life after a Friday night shooting in South Salt Lake.

Police were called to 457 E. Woodland Dr. about 9:30 p.m. When first responders arrived they found the wounded juvenile in extremely critical condition.

There were unconfirmed reports multiple people who were on the premises when the gunfire took place had remained at the scene, calmly waiting for police to arrive.

Ryan Alvarez, public information officer for South Salt Lake PD told Gephardt Daily while the investigation was in its early stages it appeared there was “no current threat to the public.”

Alvarez also said he could neither confirm or deny initial reports the shooter had called 911 or that three people had been taken into custody.

“About all I can release at this time is an investigation is ongoing,” Alvarez said. “We’re not sure yet what lead up to the shooting but the investigation is still in progress.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.