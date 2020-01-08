Rep. Duncan Hunter to resign Jan. 13 after guilty plea

Jan. 8 (UPI) — California Rep. Duncan Hunter announced Tuesday he will resign from the House next week about a month after pleading guilty to misusing campaign funds.

The Republican sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, informing them of his resignation effective Jan 13.

He faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to a single count of conspiracy to convert campaign funds to personal use in December.

Both Hunter and his wife, Margaret Hunter, originally pleaded not guilty to a 60-count federal indictment alleging they used more than $250,000 of his campaign re-election funds for personal expenses such as video games, private school tuition, oral surgery and utilities between 2009 and 2016.

In June, his wife changed her plea to guilty on a single count of conspiracy.

Prior to changing his plea to guilty, Hunter had described the case as a “witch hunt.”