Sanders sails to third consecutive primary victory in Nevada

Feb. 23 (UPI) — Bernie Sanders claimed a third consecutive victory Saturday as multiple media outlets declared him the winner of the Nevada caucuses shortly after 5 p.m.

“The president — I know he gets upset very, very easily. So don’t tell him we’re gonna beat him,” Sanders told a cheering crowd in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday evening.

“In Nevada we have just put together a multi-generational, multiracial coalition which is not only going to win in Nevada, it’s going to sweep this country,” Sanders said.

Former vice president Joe Biden was an early leader in polls in Nevada, but was at a distant second in early projections, where Sanders had 44.6 percent of delegates and Biden had 19.5 percent.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., had 15.6 percent of delegates and Warren had 11.8 percent.

“We are going to win here in Texas, we’re going to win across the country, because the American people are sick and tired of a president who lies all of the time,” Sanders told supporters in Texas, where he is campaigning in advance of that state’s March 3 primary. “They are sick and tired of a corrupt administration. They are sick and tired of a president who is undermining American democracy, who thinks he is above the law and who apparently has never read the Constitution of this country.”

This is the Vermont senator’s second attempt at seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders describes himself as a democratic socialist and has been registered as an independent for much of his nearly 40-year political career.

Earlier Saturday, President Trump tweeted about Sanders’ lead in Nevada.

