First Presidency shares Christmas message, will host devotional Dec. 3

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints‘ First Presidency shared a Christmas message Friday, saying the “most desirable gifts” this holiday season come from God and Jesus Christ.

“The Christmas season is often associated with gifts. The most desirable gifts are those offered to us by our loving Heavenly Father and our Savior, Jesus Christ,” the statement from Presidents Russell M. Nelson, Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring says.

“These gifts are made possible because Jehovah condescended to come to earth as the baby Jesus. He was born of an immortal Father and a mortal mother. He was born in Bethlehem under the humblest of circumstances. His was the holy birth foreseen by prophets since the days of Adam. Jesus Christ is God’s transcendent gift — the gift of the Father to all of His children (see John 3:16). That birth we joyfully celebrate each Christmas season.

“The Savior’s infinite and perfect love moved Him to atone for all of God’s children. That gift — the Atonement of Jesus Christ — allows all of His other gifts to be ours.

“We testify that God lives! Jesus is the Christ — the Messiah. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is His Church, which He directs.”

The church’s First Presidency will host its annual Christmas devotional broadcast at 6 p.m. MST Sunday, Dec. 3. The program will include messages from church leaders and music performed by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.

In-person attendance at the Conference Center is limited due to construction taking place on and around Temple Square, church officials said. Tickets can be reserved online here.

The Christmas devotional also will be available via livestream at Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the church’s YouTube channel and BYUtv.