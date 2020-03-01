Body of young man found in field north of Kanarraville

KANARRAVILLE, Utah, Feb. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man was found Saturday afternoon in a field north of Kanarraville.

Information released by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office indicates the body was found just after 1 p.m. The victim appears to be in his early 20s, officials said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Cold weather may have been a factor in the death, officials say, but the remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Kanarraville is about 13 miles southwest of Cedar City and about 40 miles northeast of St. George.

