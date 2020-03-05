Cedar City mother, boyfriend booked into jail after toddler found severely injured

CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cedar City couple was booked into jail Tuesday after the woman’s 21-month-old son was hospitalized on Feb. 27 with multiple severe injuries and meth in his system.

Charged in the case and arrested Tuesday Jason Wesley Workman, 21, and Nickole Danielle Sellers, 27.

The toddler “was found to have multiple bruises on his head, torso, and pelvis,” say the probable cause statements, which are nearly identical for both suspects.

“This bruising on his head, arm, and torso area were explained by his mother and her boyfriend by a fall from the top of his crib rail into a piece of furniture adjacent to it during the early morning hours the day before. However, His mother Nickole Sellers said that on 02/25/20 she and her boyfriend, Wesley Workman, returned home in the early morning hours and (the toddler) awoke.

“Wesley said he would stay up and care for him and she went to sleep. She awoke a few hours later to find that Wesley had put (the boy) in

a bouncy seat and pulled the straps so tight he could not get out and had then come to bed. Nickole said she was angry at Wesley and he lied to her saying (the toddler) must have pulled the straps too tight himself.”

The toddler “had bruising on his pubic bone and his genitals were swollen as a result of Wesley’s actions,” the statements say. “As part of the testing done through their pediatrician Dr. Dowses office earlier that night, (the toddler) was found to have methamphetamine in his system in both a preliminary test of his sample and a second confirmation test.”

Workman was charged with endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony, for strapping the child in a bouncer tight enough to cause serious injury; and for child abuse/neglect, a class B misdemeanor. His bail was set at $5,680.

Sellers was charged with child abuse/neglect, a class B misdemeanor, a charge that, for both parties, was based on exposing the toddler to meth to a degree that it was found in his system. Sellers’ bail was set at $5,000.