Costco grants priority access to members who are healthcare workers, first responders during pandemic

UTAH and USA, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Costco, a wholesale big-box store accessible by those who pay an annual membership fee, has announced that during the current pandemic, it will give priority access to its members who are healthcare workers and first responders.

“Healthcare workers and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse,” says a corporate statement released Wednesday.

First responders include police officers, EMTs, firefighters and other emergency personnel.

Costco has 10 locations along the Wasatch Front, from Ogden to Spanish Fork, and in one in St. George.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Costco also has implemented a seniors (60 and older) hour from 8 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. People with physical impairments also may shop during those hours, the company website says.

The company’s pharmacy remains operational, but its food courts have closed down due as part of the coronavirus response.

Costco also has social-distancing and purchase-limitation rules in place in response to COVID-19. See the website for full details.