Kane County officials share details on 2 ATV accidents, 1 fatal, at Coral Pink Sand Dunes

KANE COUNTY, Utah, May 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Kane County Sheriff’s Office has revealed details of two accidents, one fatal, that happened Saturday at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, near Kanab.

Both accidents involved women in their 40s on all-terrain vehicles, and because the calls came to dispatch minutes apart, it was not immediately clear that two separate accidents had occurred.

Park manager Michael Franklin told Gephardt Daily on Saturday that the victim in the fatal accident was a 48-year-old woman from northern Utah. Updated information reveals the unnamed victim was from Ogden.

“It happened approximately between 12:30 and 1 p.m.,” Franklin said on Saturday. “I’m assuming that, because of the time of day, she didn’t realize there was a drop off, and she went over the dune and hit bottom. She died at the scene.”

CPR was attempted, but failed to revive the victim, the KCSO statement says. The accident happened northwest of Lamb Springs.

“Kane County would like to offer condolences to the families and thanks to the responding agencies who helped with the difficult access to the sand dunes,” the statement says.

The other ATV accident, reported minutes before the fatal crash, involved a 45-year-old resident of Washington City who crashed in the area called the Dry Lake Bed.

After her ATV rolled, she complained of back, neck and leg injuries, the statement says. She was transported by Life Flight to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for assessment and treatment.

Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park is in Kane County. It’s about 60 miles west of St. George.