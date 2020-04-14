Police seek help finding Hurricane woman believed endangered

Editor’s note: The photo of Shana Aposhian police shared was vertically compressed, and has been lengthened by Gephardt Daily to better approximate Aposhian’s appearance. The original image appears below.

HURRICANE, Utah, April 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Hurricane City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Shana L. Aposhian, 58, was last seen at about 8 p.m. Sunday after expressing suicidal feelings to family members, the HCPD statement says. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Shana’s vehicle and personal items including her wallet were left at home in the Harrisburg area. It is unknown if she left on foot or in a vehicle with someone else. If anyone sees Shana or knows her whereabouts, please call the Hurricane City Police Department at 435-627-4999, reference case # 20H002144.