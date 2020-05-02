St. George police assisting California officials with part of triple murder investigation

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The St. George Police Department is assisting California’s San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation of a triple murder.

San Bernardino officials suspect that Louis Gabriel Lucero, 35, killed his girlfriend and her two young sons on Wednesday, then dumped their bodies in the desert area of Apple Valley, California, according to a KCBS news link the SGPD shared in one of its social media posts.

The vehicle was later found in the St. George area, a SGPD statement says. Lucero was arrested Thursday in Eagle Valley, Colorado, on unrelated charges, according to the KCBS story.

The St. George Police post is asking people to try and identify a man seen at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The man — wearing a mask like many people currently do because of the COVID-19 pandemic — is believed to have abandoned the vehicle Lucero was believed to be driving.

“We are seeking information regarding the subject in the attached photographs,” the St. George Police post says. “The male was in SG near Bluff St on 04/29/20 around 2 p.m. and may have abandoned a silver 2008 Ford Explorer with CA plate number #6HCF706 in the area.”

Lucero is suspected in the deaths of Victorville resident Erlinda Villareal, 42, and her sons, age 9 and 12. According to the news report, Lucero is incarcerated in Colorado, awaiting extradition.