Utah State Liquor Store in Moab closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOAB, Utah, April 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah State Liquor Store in Moab has been closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“The employee was tested Monday April 20th and results received Thursday evening,” a statement from the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says.

“The employee has not been in the store following the Monday test. All employees of the store have voluntarily been tested for the coronavirus and have now been instructed to self-isolate until their test results are received.”

An independent company has been contracted to professionally sanitize and disinfect the store.

“That will occur Saturday morning, and the store will remain closed through this weekend,” the statement says.

“The earliest the store could possibly open is Monday, however, that date depends on the DABC’s ability to provide staffing.

“The priority of the DABC is the health and safety of our employees and customers. Our sincere concern at this time is with our Moab employee and family.”