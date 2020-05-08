Washington City resident charged with murder after shooting

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah, May 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Washington City man has been jailed on suspicion of murder after police say he shot a man he had argued with earlier, who came to his residence.

Bradly Scott Hunt, 32, has been booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on charges of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Purchase, transport, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

On Thursday, Washington City Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot

wound at a Huntington Hill Drive address.

“It was reported that Bradly Hunt shot the victim in the chest,” the probable cause statement says. “Officers arrived on scene and found Bradly Hunt in the front driveway with a male who had a chest wound.”

Officers were able to gain control of the scene quickly and began rendering aid to the gunshot victim until medical units arrived, a statement from the Washington City Police Department says, adding “The victim was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Officers located a shotgun just inside the front door of Hunt’s residence, the probable cause statement says. Bradly was detained on scene and later transported to the Washington City Police Department for questioning.

Hunt was read his Miranda Rights, and agreed to talk, the statement says.

“Bradly advised that he had a physical altercation with the male earlier in the day. Bradly was told that the male victim retrieved a firearm from his own residence and then left the area. Bradly stated his father put a shotgun near the front door in case the victim returned to their residence.”

At about 10 a.m. Hunt was in the backyard with three other people when he heard his dogs barking, and went inside.

“Bradly reported that he observed the victim trying to get in a window,” the probable cause statement says. “Bradly then stated that he grabbed the shotgun, opened the front door, and then fired a shot at the victim.

“The victim and Bradly did not exchange any words before Bradly fired the weapon. Bradly stated that he did not know if the victim was in possession of a firearm or not. Bradly observed an item in his hand when he looked out the window but was unable to identify what it was.”

Witnesses were in close proximity when the gun was fired, the statement says. One witness reported that Hunt had entered the house only briefly when the dogs started barking, then went toward the side gate.

Another witness said Hunt was standing near the gate with a shotgun, and said he had shot the victim.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence. Officers found a plastic bag containing a green, leafy substance consistent with marijuana, in a room that was identified as Hunt’s, the statement says. A grinder, consistent with a tool used to grind marijuana, was found, and contained a green, leafy residue.

A records check on Hunt revealed he is a convicted felon restricted from possessing a firearm.

Hunt’s bail is set at $100,000.

Gephardt daily will have more on the case as information becomes available.