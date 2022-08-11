5-Star fans rate Brad DeBry Law Firm among Utah’s best personal injury legal services

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily/Bill’s Marketplace/Sponsored) — We’ve all heard that old expression, “What’s in a name?”

Well, if your name is Brad DeBry, and you’re an attorney in Utah, it means a great deal.

It means that as the son of the late, great litigator, Robert J. DeBry, long considered by clients and peers alike as one of Utah’s most reliable and honest attorneys, you’re part of a proud legal legacy, one that spans more than 40 years.

It also means that when you left Robert J. DeBry and Associates, which was sold just prior to your dad’s passing in 2021, your new practice, the Brad DeBry Law Firm, would be guided by the same principles learned at your father’s side — first as a kid, then as a personal injury attorney with his firm for 25 years.

The Early Years

Brad was just a lad back in 1980, the year his father started what would become one of the best known personal injury law firms in the Salt Lake City area and the Wasatch Front. In a recent interview with Bill’s Marketplace, Brad’s said some of his fondest memories harken to those early days spent working with his dad at the law offices. He pulled a lot of legal files, did quite a bit of photocopying, and, as he grew a bit older, would often head to the James E. Faust Law Library at the University of Utah to make copies of cases, and then bring them back for the attorneys.

“There was no Internet then, no email, no electronic filing, so I spent years going up to the law library for Dad, making Xeroxes and bringing back stacks and stacks of cases,” Brad said. “And then one day, he told me to start reading the cases. He’d ask me, ‘What do you think about this issue? How would you argue this case?’ And then, no matter my response, he would challenge my thinking, trying to get me to analyze everything from a different perspective and really scrutinize the arguments at hand.

“It was this grounding, the praise of critical thinking, coupled with Dad’s compassion for helping his clients, which charted my path in life,” Brad said.

A Career Takes Flight

The discipline Brad embraced while working at his father’s side, coupled with what his Mom called “a natural gift of gab,” came in handy as he embarked on his college career, where he studied history and subjects requiring a great deal of reading, writing, and analytical thought, logically setting the plate for a run at law school.

But while Brad honestly foresaw a legal career somewhere down the line, he had another passion and another career path in mind, one that would send him soaring.

“Initially, right out of college, I started flying. I wanted to be a pilot. And so I trained to become a commercial airline pilot, received my license, and was certified to fly passenger jets for major air carriers. I embarked on that career, and I ended up flying commercial passenger jets for SkyWest Airline,” Brad said.

“And while I loved being a pilot, I still felt the call to join the legal profession. I was already wrestling with the decision of whether or not to apply to law school when Dad suddenly called. ‘I want you to come do this,’ he said. ‘I want you to become a lawyer. You’d be really good at it. You’re good with people. I’d like you to join the practice. I want you to be part of the team.’ ”

Brad followed his Dad’s heartfelt advice. He graduated from the California Western School of Law in San Diego and was admitted to the Utah Bar in 1996. He then joined his Dad’s practice and helped guide the top-rated personal injury firm over a law career spanning more than two decades.

Founding Principles of Brad DeBry Law Firm

When Brad decided to establish his own legal service, he was determined it would be guided by the same core principles of honesty and compassion that were the foundation of his father’s practice.

“That’s why anyone who feels they have a claim receives a free case review allowing their situation to be evaluated by a legal professional,” Brad said. “Whether they’re trying to cope with the devastating impact of a wrongful death, or injuries resulting from a car accident, DUI crash, motorcycle or truck accident, their cases are reviewed for free.

Cases with merit move forward quickly, and clients can rest assured there are no fees until their case is won. The Brad DeBry Law Firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning if they don’t win the client’s case, they don’t send the client a bill.

Clients also know when the Brad DeBry Law Firm takes a case, they plan on winning it.

Period.

“Once we accept a case, we move quickly,” Brad said. “After all, by the time most people see an attorney they’re not only coping with their injuries, they’re also facing financial problems, struggling to make ends meet, paying the rent or mortgage, or simply putting food on the table.

“The last thing they need, for instance, is to be jerked around by an insurance company or other injurious party that doesn’t want to fulfill their obligation to pay. That’s where we come in and start working to make things right that very first day.”

The Attorney You Know, The Experience You Trust

When asked about the best part of his job, Brad’s answer was clear and concise.

“I want to help people who are struggling. I find great satisfaction in assisting those who are dealing with truly life-changing challenges and help them get their bearings,” Brad said. “I love helping them break down what is really going on, and then giving them some direction about what to do next. It is especially rewarding when I’m dealing with families, helping them receive the financial compensation to cover medical bills, rent, and other expenses in tremendously difficult times.

“And this might seem somewhat weird, but some of the people I enjoy helping the most are those who never become my clients. We get calls from people who have personal injuries, but we also get calls from people dealing with a variety of issues that may not require an attorney. Quite often I can spend 20 minutes or half an hour on the phone just listening, giving them perspective, and helping them chart their path without needing an attorney.

“I find that quite rewarding,” Brad said.

5-Star Ratings and Client Reviews

Since the founding of the Brad DeBry Law Firm, dozens of clients have expressed their satisfaction and gratitude for the quality of the work and the compassion they received were shown in their 5-star Google and Facebook ratings .

Their comments say it all.

How to Contact the Brad DeBry Law Firm for a Free Case Review

