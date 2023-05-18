Clients call All Pro Appliance, Heating and Air best repair, replacement service in Salt Lake Co., Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily/Bill’s Marketplace) – About 15 years ago, Gary Leany, Sr., the founder of All Pro Appliance, Heating and Air in South Salt Lake made a bold decision; he decided that despite the tough economic times, he and his wife, Leticia, would move forward, pursuing a lifelong ambition of starting their own family business, and living the American dream.

Fast-forward a decade and a half and that dream is now a reality, for not only is All Pro Appliance, Heating and Air a successful family-run business, it’s also considered by customers, both residential and commercial, to be “the best” HVAC and appliance repair and replacement service in the Salt Lake County, and across the Wasatch Front.

Those kind customer reviews make the story of the successful family business all the sweeter, according to Gary, Sr., proof that the journey has been worthwhile.

“I think it’s been great,” Gary Sr. said in an interview with Bill’s Marketplace for Gephardt Daily. “I love working with my family. All of my boys, Gary Jr., Adam, and Theron work for me, although Theron is now with my drywall company.

“My daughter Kristen is fielding calls, scheduling jobs and dispatching crews. And my daughter-in-law Julia, Adam’s wife, was a dispatcher and parts manager. She’ll be moving up to be an office manager in the next month or so.

“And there’s Gary Jr.’s wife, Mariah, a fulltime mom, who helps in the hiring process. She also plans company parties, and other get togethers.

“It’s really, really good thing we’ve got going here” Gary Sr., said.

While Gary Sr., is proud of the operation, so too are the “kids” who’s lives have revolved around the business for as long as they can remember.

Gary Jr. said some of his happiest memories are the times he spent with his father on calls while he was just a lad.

“I started running service calls with my Dad when I was about 13 or 14 years old. I’d go with him during the summers before I had my driver’s license. As soon as summer hit we ran on service calls for the next three months, and I loved it; I loved every second of it,” Gary Jr. said.

“And as soon as I turned 16, I started going out on my own service calls. Because I’d always loved tinkering with machines and was good working with my hands, I had an understanding of how things worked and I found that I could usually fix them.”

Brother Adam says his memories are much the same; the business was a family affair.

“So, my oldest brother Theron also started working at the exact same time I did. He had just returned from his mission. So, he and I paired up on calls, while Dad and Gary Jr. did their own thing. It meant we all spent a lot of family time together and as I look back I feel a great sense of gratitude.”

A review of online reviews show Adam and the family aren’t the only ones who are grateful for All Appliances’ success. Dozens of 5-star ratings from satisfied customers testify to that.

“I am very grateful for the work they did and they way they did it,” wrote customer Kevin Richardson, in a recent 5-star Google review. “They investigated the issue, and took the time to explain the cause of the problem, what part was needed, and how long (the repair) would take,” Richardson said.

“I would recommend them to anyone,” reported customer Amy from Coalville during a company profile interview for Gephardt Approved. “They really are honest, fair, and knowledgeable.”

In yet another review, 5-star fan Tony Kibbie wrote, “Simply put, the ‘tech’ knew his stuff and got the job done fast He was also a genuinely nice guy. What more can one ask for?”

While grateful for the client’s recognition, Gary Sr. says they need work hard everyday to main their reputation.`

“The day starts off in the office at 7 a.m. when we have a sales meeting. It’s followed by a tech meeting with all the technicians.

“Adam is in charge of the sales and Gary is in charge of the technical side.

“And so they meet with the guys, go over anything that may be new in the industry, go over any problem calls they may have encountered, and go over any sales issues they may have,” Gary Sr., said.

“And they do that every single morning.”

It’s that type of dedication which All Pro works to instill in every employee, and to convey to every customer, Adam said.

“The idea is to make the environment so the employees are so happy, and so motivated, that they truly believe in what they are doing for customers. It’s all about authenticity. The truth is everything. And as we have happy employees, that automatically passes on to each customer.”

