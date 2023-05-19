Colorado clients call Stannah in the Mountain West stairlifts best, most reliable

DENVER, Colorado, May 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily/Bill’s Marketplace) — People searching for a reliable stairlift provider have a lot to consider: What do stairlifts cost? Are they hard to install? Do companies selling stairlifts actually manufacture them themselves, and do they stand behind their products after they’re installed?

Fortunately, folks in Colorado who have these concerns can turn to Stannah in the Mountain West, long considered by clients and their families to be the best, most reliable in-home stairlift company in the Western U.S.

Headquartered in northern Utah, with outlets across neighboring Colorado, these standard bearers of the famed Stannah brand have eased the suffering of untold thousands in the Rocky Mountain West.

It was 30 years ago when Stannah in the Mountain West was formed; two family-owned stairlift businesses, one founded in Centerville, Utah, the other in London, England, forged an alliance that would change the stairlift industry in the Western U.S., including Colorado.

Prior to joining the partnership, Utah native Larry Hyde had worked for decades in the medical supply industry, his passion for the job fueled by his hitch as a U.S. Army medic at the height of the Cold War.

“I was stationed in occupied Berlin in 1961,” Larry said in an interview with Bill’s Marketplace on Gephardt Daily. “It was just as the Berlin Wall was being built. I didn’t treat many people; it wasn’t a shooting war, but I gave a lot of vaccinations, kept a lot of records, and I was simply awestruck by the level of organization and the dedication required to fulfill our mission, which was to provide our soldiers with top-notch healthcare.

“There were thousands of GIs stationed in Germany, and you can imagine how just providing basic medical supplies and equipment for that many personnel was an amazing feat,” Larry said.

“It was about then I realized just how vital a career in the medical supply industry might be.”

Stannah in the Mountain West Stairlifts

For the next 30 years, Larry excelled in the medical supply industry, eventually starting his own family-run company before joining forces with the world-renowned Stannah Lift Co.

“It was apparent from the very beginning that our stairlift companies would really complement each other,” said Larry’s son, Matthew, now the CEO of Stannah of the Mountain West, also known as Mountain West Stairlifts.

“We have the same goals, the same sense of priorities. We both work night and day to help people with mobility issues lead better lives, help them to stay in their homes longer, with a sense of dignity and self-respect,” Matthew said.

“Online research tells us 90% of the people who contact us have already made up their minds about buying a stairlift,” Larry said, “but they still want to learn about the product and the warranties. This is where we have a huge competitive advantage over other stairlift providers, especially those one-off businesses who install stairlifts as a sideline. They simply don’t have the range of products or the depth of experience we do.

“A perfect example is the number of base models we have to choose from, all of which an be modified or accessorized with 122 options we can bring to bear. This guarantees the stairlift we deliver truly meets the client’s needs. We then stand behind that work and the product with some of the most extensive and flexible warranties in the business.”

If you live in Colorado and are weighing your options for one of the most important investments you may ever make, reach out to Stannah of the Mountain West / Colorado Stairlift at its outlets in Denver, Centennial, Colorado Springs, Cortez, Fort Collins, and Thorton.

*Trustpilot client testimonials

Colleen S.

“From sales to installation, the process with Stannah Stairlift was smooth and seamless. The installer arrived on time and was professional, efficient and very neat. Most importantly, the stairlift works great!”

Carol, May 11

“Great communication. Product was as described and professionally installed on time. Very good experience. I would feel comfortable recommending them.”

