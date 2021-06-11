HVAC: Mechanical Air Heating & Air Conditioning repair, replacement offers free service calls, says it’s all in a day’s work

MIDVALE, Utah, June 12, 2021 (Bill’s Marketplace/Sponsored) — Spend some time talking to Jason Glad, owner-operator of Mechanical Air Heating & Air Conditioning and you’ll soon realize he’s a no-nonsense kind of guy; straight-talking, mission-focused, he speaks passionately of his profession and the business he and his dad, Ralph, have built over the course of 20 plus years.

In a recent interview with Bill’s Marketplace, Jason talked about the satisfaction he finds in running a family-owned business on the Wasatch Front, and serving a community he’s lived in his entire life.

Jason, Mechanical Air has been in business for more than two decades. You must be doing something right. What’s the key?

Service. It’s all about service. It is something Ralph and I believe in, and it’s what our business is based on. We’re both military veterans, so the concept of service is multi-faceted, and kind of a big deal for us. We also have sort of a military bearing when it comes to running the business and getting things done. Don’t get me wrong, we don’t go around saluting each other, or go on forced hikes, but we do know a thing or two about the value of being trained and prepared and ready to roll. We’re open for air conditioning and furnace repairs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so when you need us, we’ll be there.

You mentioned you were in the military. When and where did you serve? You were overseas weren’t you?

That’s right. I was in the Middle East. I served with the Utah Army National Guard during Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2003 to 2005.

Thank you for your service.

You’re welcome.

How did your tour of duty impact your sense of service and community when it comes to running your family-owned business?

Whenever and wherever you’re deployed, you need to have your act together, not because you’re worried about yourself, so much, but because a whole lot of people are depending on you up and down the line, and that really magnifies what service is all about — because you’re not only serving your country, you’re serving your fellow soldiers, and by extension, their families, their friends, and loved ones back home, and that automatically makes you part of a much larger family, part of a community.

By the time I rotated back to the world, I wanted to do nothing more than settle down, focus on the family business with Ralph, and serve my own community by offering honest work and a quality product. Let me say that again: We guarantee honest work and a quality product.

Name something right out of the gate that sets Mechanical Air apart from most other HVAC companies around the Wasatch Front?

Well, let’s start at the beginning. First, we offer free service calls. We will never charge for coming to your home or business to check things out. For us, customer service begins the moment we pick up the phone and we think showing up is part of the deal, all part of our service.

So, even if we come out and you don’t need an HVAC repair, or replacement, we know you’ll remember us and when you actually do need help there is someone you trust, someone you’ve already dealt with who you can call, and you know you’ll get an up-front and honest price.

What if a customer needs a whole new furnace or air conditioning system? Those are big ticket items. How do you decide when it’s time to repair versus time to replace? What’s the tipping point? We understand replacing an air conditioner or a heating system can be an unexpected challenge to a household budget. That’s why we’ll never push you for a replacement when a quality repair will do the trick. At a certain point, however, regardless of the brand, furnace and AC systems begin to show their age — usually after about 15 years — and that’s when you have to determine when it’s cost-effective to keep repairing your system or whether it’s time to invest in something new. We’ve learned through experience, trying to repair an HVAC system which just needs to be replaced costs you a lot more money in the long term than if you opted to invest in a new one. Until that time comes, however, there are things you can do to prolong your HVAC system’s lifespan. While some things are pretty simple, like changing your furnace filter, there are other jobs which require a trained professional, someone qualified, who can diagnose and troubleshoot repair issues before they become a major problem. That’s why we offer an HVAC service maintenance package.

If you do need to replace an air conditioner or furnace system, chances are we have the right product and service package to fit your need. We also offer financing through top quality lenders.

Are there any particular brands of air conditioners or furnace systems which you really hang your hat on? Any name that stands above all others?

We repair, service, and install just about any brand out there and I can tell you that they are all quality products and they’re constantly evolving. The heating and air industry manufacturers are coming out with new lines of products all the time. The more advanced and cost efficient they become the more sense it makes to consider replacements. We make sure that we stay up to date on how to service all the brands. We attend regular training held by manufacturers to see what’s coming next.

What else do you offer that your customers really seem to appreciate?

Eighty percent of our clients are repeat customers. They say they stick with us because of things like our free service charge policy and upfront pricing. They also really like our extended warranties, on both parts and labor, not to mention our money-back guarantee.

Tell me more about that money-back guarantee. That’s a pretty bold statement.

Yes, it is. It’s pretty straightforward. If you are not 100% satisfied with the service we provide, we will refund your money. Period. But here’s the deal, we know it’s extremely unlikely you’ll ever have to act on that guarantee, whether you’re a residential customer, or one of our commercial clients. We pride ourselves on getting the job done right the first time around, but if something comes up, we’ll resolve the issue. Also, all of our products come with top-notch, top-of-the-line, manufacturer warranties, so the bases are pretty much covered.

You and your dad have created quite a loyal following over the course of a couple decades. It’s quite an impressive fan base. Which communities do you serve?

We are headquartered in Midvale, but we serve the entire Wasatch Front, from Davis to Utah County and we also cover Park City.

If someone needs help with a heating or air conditioning repair or replacement, what do they need to do?

If you need help in a hurry, call 801-679-4367. You can also call there to schedule jobs that aren’t so urgent.

You can also reach us by e-mail at service@utahcomfort.com and we typically get back to you within 24 hours.

Jason, it’s been great spending a little time with you. If there’s one last message you’d like to leave the readers with on Bill’s Marketplace today, what would it be?

I’d want to say thank you to those who are part of our extended family. I’m talking about the customers we serve and have become friends with over the years, I can’t tell you how much we appreciate your business. If you need help, we’re here for you. I’d also like to thank the members of the Mechanical Air team, along with their families, for the pride and the passion they bring to the job.

It’s our mission here at Mechanical Air to bring comfort to every home and to every community we serve on the Wasatch Front. My dad and I have built our successful family-owned business on strong ethics, a commitment to excellence and a strong team of honest, hard-working, highly-trained professionals, whose technical expertise is second-to-none.

Our work is centered around honesty and integrity. We vow to be transparent and upfront in everything we do.

Mechanical Air Heating & Air Conditioning is a Gephardt Approved company and a sponsor of Bill’s Marketplace.