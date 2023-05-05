iSmart Payments says new AMEX card program lowers processing fees in just two clicks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April, May 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily/Bill’s Marketplace/Sponsored) — Business owners we deal with here at iSmart Payments know that American Express Cards (AMEX) have been the most expensive credit card to accept and process.

Their rates ran between 3.5% and 4%, much higher than Visa, Master and Discover cards which come in at 30% – 80% lower depending on whether it was a credit card which would come in at 1.29% or a debit card when using a PIN at, .35%.

Now there is a much better option for accepting AMEX cards. It’s the iSmart Payments’ AMEX OptBlue program which allows Credit Card Processors (Merchant Services) companies to offer AMEX Credit Card Processing at a much lower rate.

OptBlue is already providing relief to many business owners.

How low are these rates?

Business owners are experiencing lower rates starting at 1.60%! Yes, you read that correctly. In the past, AMEX had preset rates with the older programs, such as ESA and OnePoint but now credit card processors have the option to offer AMEX processing at a lower card processing rate. Unfortunately they are not all doing so.

Here at iSmart Payments, we have implemented a lower AMEX rate structure for local as well as national business owners. Now with just two clicks, you can see the business AMEX Credit Card Processing rate that we will provide for you.

By clicking, you will be taken to a page that outlines all of the benefits of the OnePoint program. Then, as you scroll down, you will find a button in the middle of the page labeled, “See & Receive My OptBlue Lower Rates” at which time you will scroll down to view your business type.

Here you will see the processing rate you will receive based upon the size of the card transaction.

Click on this link to see and received your lower AMEX credit card processing rate, GetOptBlue.com.

iSmart Payments is a member of the Gephardt Approved family and commercial sponsor of Bill’s Marketplace and Gephardt Daily.

iSmart Payment editors contributed to this article.