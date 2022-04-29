Layton family dental practice praised by clients, ‘best kid and family dentists, anywhere’

LAYTON, Utah, April 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily/Bill’s Marketplace/Sponsored) — When Hillfield Pediatric & Family Dentistry in Layton was just starting out back in 1992, they set an ambitious, but earnest goal: to provide the very best child and family dental care services anywhere in the state — a full-service family dental care facility that offered affordable prices in a warm, welcoming environment.

The founders knew it was a high bar to set, but it charted their path to excellence. Thirty years after its founding, the family dental practice at 2112 N. Hillfield Rd., in Layton, continues to flourish, drawing clients, mostly by word of mouth, from all across Davis and Weber counties, and as far away as Morgan, Brigham City, Logan and even southern Idaho.

While many of the clients are familiar faces, “We now have a fourth generation of clients whose families have been coming to us for years” said Amanda Caine. She’s worn many hats in her 17 years at Hillfield Pediatric & Family Dentistry, and now serves as lead coordinator for the clinic’s training team.

“We just love serving all these communities,” Amanda said. “They’re our friends and neighbors after all, and we would love to extend a welcome out to anyone else who wants to experience a great atmosphere the whole family can enjoy.”

Putting kids and parents at ease

For parents and children, the Hillfield experience begins the minute they arrive in the kid-friendly, locomotive-themed play area.

“You can climb in the caboose and play with some things in there and pretend, and kids have a lot of fun with that,” Amanda said. “We have one electric train that does go around our pediatric office, and we have a playroom where they can play with chalk and play on iPads. We have kid’s movies playing. It’s a really welcoming area for kids, and they understand this is a place they want to be, and this place is fun.

“We try to make it feel very welcoming and, right at the beginning, they’re going to walk in and see a whole desk of girls that are super happy and chipper and super friendly. We also find dental assistants who can make the child feel comfortable.”

Doctors’ experience and expertise

Families who visit Hillfield Pediatric & Family Dentistry also take comfort in the experience and expertise provided by the clinic’s doctors, all of whom have spent years practicing pediatric and family dentistry. The professional services they provide, along with the help of their highly trained team of dental assistants and hygienists, include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, and orthodontics.

“Orthodontics, including the use of braces, are no longer just for the young,” Amanda said. “I would say probably our oldest patients currently in orthodontics would be in their mid-60s. It’s becoming more and more common. People are living longer, and they want to live their best life.

“Younger patients usually start orthodontic treatments when they have a combination of primary and permanent teeth,” Amanda said.

In addition to orthodontia, the clinic offers bonding, contouring and ceramic or porcelain crowns. They also perform teeth-whitening treatments, including the use of veneers.

Longtime customer, Jenny Gaviotis, is among those who say Hillfield has some of the best kids and family dentists anywhere. She says the energetic and fun-loving staff is so good with her children, she’s happy to make the hours-long drive to get to the clinic.

“I drive 2.5 hours, once a month to take my family to Hillfield Pediatric & Family Dentistry,” she wrote in a review. “My son has autism. Fourteen years ago there were no dental offices that specialized in treating autistic children in my area. I love Hillfield Pediatric & Family Dentistry, they’re the best because they take the time to explain things to my child. He is never scared, and they’re always patient. Driving 175 miles is worth it every time.”

Amanda says she loves such positive comments.

“We want our patients to enjoy and have confidence in their experience here.”

Business hours

Hillfield Pediatric and Family Dentistry has regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic is closed Sundays.

Emergency dental service

Hillfield Pediatric and Family Dentistry understands some dental problems simply can’t wait to be addressed. That’s why the clinic offers a Quick Contact Portal for dental emergencies, whenever they might arise. Click on the link and fill out the contact form at the bottom of the emergency service webpage.

“It is very important that our patients know what constitutes a dental emergency and that they contact us right away so that we may treat the problem,” the clinic says. “We want our patients to be aware that while some dental issues can be postponed until the next day, there are certain circumstances that can actually affect your health.”

Payment options

Hillfield Pediatric and Family Dentistry accepts insurance, but also realizes quite a few families pay out of pocket for their dental care. Consequently, Hillfield offers several different types of financial plans and will work with patients so they can receive the dental care they need.

For more information or to schedule an appointment go to Hillfield Pediatric and Family Dentistry or call (801) 774 0770.

Hillfield Pediatric and Family Dentistry is a Gephardt Approved Company and a sponsor of Bill’s Marketplace on Gephardt Daily.