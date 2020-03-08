Small plane crashes while flying from Moab to Grand Junction

KNOWLES CANYON, Colorado, March 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A small single-engine plane crashed Saturday morning while flying from Moab to Grand Junction, Colorado.

A news release from Grand County Sheriff’s Office said Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report just after 11:05 a.m. that the two-seater Cub had crashed near the Colorado River in Knowles Canyon, Colorado.

“While the incident is still under investigation, authorities have confirmed the pilot is safe and only sustained minor injuries,” the news release said.

The pilot, who is 37 and from Grand Junction, was the only occupant on board.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Lower Valley Fire Protection District, Mesa County Search and Rescue, and a Century Link helicopter all responded to the crash site.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.