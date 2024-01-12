18 players with Utah ties in action on NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The NFL season continues for 18 players with Utah ties on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Former Utah college and high school football players are expected to be in uniform in all six games Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Four players each from the University of Utah and BYU, three from Utah State and Weber State, and one from Southern Utah and Snow College are expected to be active this weekend.

The games also will feature two alumni from East and Stansbury high schools, and one each from Bingham, Orem and Timpview high schools.

Here’s a closer look at the matchups and the players with Utah ties in action this weekend:

Saturday

Browns (11-6) at Texans (10-7), 2:30 p.m., NBC

Cleveland’s defense features three players with Utah ties: linebackers Sione Takitaki (BYU) and Mohamoud Diabate (Utah), and tackle Siaki Ika (East).

Takitaki finished his fifth NFL season with 66 tackles (37 solo) and a career-high two sacks, while Diabate made eight tackles (three solo) and fellow rookie Ika saw action in four games for the Browns.

On the other sideline, former Bingham star Dalton Schultz is looking to extend his first season with the Houston Texans. He finished the regular season with 59 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns.

Dolphins (11-6) at Chiefs (11-6), 6 p.m., Peacock

Former BYU running back Chris Brooks is the only player with Utah ties expected to be active when Miami travels to Kansas City, Missouri, to take on the Chiefs. Brooks was active in eight games for the Dolphins this season, gaining 106 yards on 19 carries (5.6 yards per carry).

Sunday

Steelers (10-7) at Bills (11-6), 11 a.m., CBS

This matchup features five players with Utah ties — the most of any game on Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Steelers’ roster includes safeties Eric Rowe (Utah) and Miles Killebrew (Southern Utah) on defense, with former Utah State, Snow College and East star Jaylen Warren at running back.

Rowe, now in his ninth NFL season, spent much of the the season on the Steelers’ practice squad but was elevated to the active roster for the final three games and finished with 29 tackles (21 solo).

Killebrew finished his eighth NFL season and third with Pittsburgh with 26 tackles (20 solo) and a blocked punt that led to a safety.

On offense, Warren wrapped up his second pro season with career-highs of 149 carries, 784 rushing yards (5.4 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, along with career-bests of 61 catches and 370 receiving yards.

For the Bills, former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid joins the postseason party following record-breaking rookie season, along with six-year pro and Weber State alumnus Taron Johnson at cornerback.

Kincaid set a record for receptions in a season by a Bills tight end with 73, surpassing Pete Metzelaars, in the Bills’ 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins to clinch the AFC East title in the final week of the season.

The No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft ended the regular season with 673 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson finished with a career-high 98 tackles (59 solo), along with three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery while playing in all 17 games for Buffalo.

Packers (9-8) at Cowboys (12-5), 2:30 p.m., FOX

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love is set to make his first playoff start when Green Bay travels to Dallas to take on the NFC East champion Cowboys. The Packers rallied from a 2-5 start by winning seven of their final 10 games to claim the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs.

Green Bay’s strong finish to the season mirrored that of Love, who threw 18 touchdown passes and one interception in the final eight games. He finished the season throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Love also rushed for 247 yards and four TDs on 50 carries (4.9 yards per carry).

Former BYU and Stansbury star Zayne Anderson also is expected to be active for the Packers. Anderson finished his third NFL season and first in Green Bay with a career-high four tackles (three solo).

Rams (10-7) at Lions (12-5), 6 p.m., NBC

Another record-breaking rookie will be among three players with Utah ties on the field Sunday night when the Rams take on the Lions.

Puka Nacua broke both the NFL’s rookie receiving records for yards and receptions during the Los Angeles Rams’ 21-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of the season.

The former BYU and Orem star first broke the rookie record for receiving yards with a 7-yard catch in the third quarter, topping the 1,473 yards by Bill Groman in 1960. Nacua finished his rookie season with 1,486 yards and six touchdowns.

Later in the same drive, Nacua made a 6-yard grab to break Jaylen Waddle’s 2021 NFL rookie record for receptions. He finished the season with 105 receptions, surpassing Waddle’s 104. The rookie receiver was named NFC Player of the Month for December and was selected to represent the NFC at the Pro Bowl Games.

On defense, former Weber State star Jonah Williams is expected to see action at defensive tackle. Williams finished his third NFL season with career-highs of 49 tackles (13 solo) and two sacks.

Williams will have to contend with Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell, who played at Desert Hills High School. Sewell started all 17 games this season for the Detroit and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season.

Monday

Eagles (11-6) at Buccaneers (9-8), 6:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

The final game of Super Wild Card Weekend features three players with Utah ties, including receivers/return specialists on both sides.

Britain Covey, who played at Utah and Timpview, is expected to return kicks and punts for Philadelphia, and former Utah State star Deven Thompkins will be doing the same for Tampa Bay.

Covey averaged 20.6 yards on kickoff returns and 9.3 yards on punt returns this season, while Thompkins posted averages of 20.4 yards per kickoff return and 9.4 yards per punt return.

The Eagles’ offensive line features former Weber State and Stansbury standout Sua Opeta, who saw action in 13 games this season and made six starts for Philadelphia.

Week 18

Here’s another look at how all Utahns in the NFL fared in the final week of the season, along with our coverage of a former NFL and Utah QB who’s headed to the College Football Hall of Fame: