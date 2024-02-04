2 former BYU distance runners shine at Olympic trials, secure spots in Paris

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Former BYU distance runners Conner Mantz and Clayton Young are headed to Paris this summer for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Mantz and Young finished first and second, respectively, at the U.S. Olympic Team Marathon Trials on Saturday in Orlando, Florida, to secure spots on the summer squad.

The former Cougars finished the race side by side, with Mantz claiming first place in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 5 seconds, and Young crossing the finish line a second later, 2:09:06.

Both BYU runners remained near the front of the pack for much of the 26.2-mile race and took over the lead positions about the 23-mile mark.

POV: you’re watching Conner Mantz & Clayton Young qualify for Paris Olympics❗️ pic.twitter.com/Me62wP0iZN — BYU Track & Field/Cross Country (@BYUTFXC) February 3, 2024

For Mantz, a former Sky View High School star and two-time NCAA cross country champion at BYU, posted his third-best time in the race, even after missing his water bottle at the first aid station. It’s his first victory in the marathon.

“This means a ton,” Mantz said after the race. “The goal has always been to make an Olympic team. You never understand how much sacrifice comes with that. I’m just really grateful to be out here, especially with my family, my coaches and teammates.

“I started going through every mile saying, ‘I’m running this mile for my dad. I’m running this mile for my mom. I’m running this mile for Clayton and my old teammates out on the course cheering me on.’ I ran the last mile for my wife. It just means a lot.”

Young, who had knee surgery in February 2023, recovered in time to post a 2:08:00 and finish seventh at the Chicago Marathon in October— beating the Olympic standard of 2:08:10 and again crossing the finish line one spot behind Mantz. The former American Fork High School star posted his second sub-2:10:00 time Saturday.

Young was 136th overall (2:29:46) at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta and entered Saturday’s race with little pre-race fanfare.

“That underdog mentality did me well,” he said. “If you had me out of your top three, I’m in it now. Let’s go to Paris. Let’s make this happen. I know we are sending the best team.”

Young credited Cougars coach Ed Eyestone, a two-time Olympian, and former BYU teammates Jared Ward and Sam Chelenga as helping him achieve his Olympic dreams.

Eyestone and Ward are the only former Cougars to represent Team USA in the Olympic Games in the marathon.

Eyestone competed in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul and 1992 Games in Barcelona. He coached Ward, Mantz and Young during their BYU cross country/track and field careers.

Eyestone also trained Ward in his 2016 Olympic campaign and now coaches Mantz and Young professionally.

Ward represented the U.S. in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, where he placed sixth overall. He’s also part of Mantz and Young’s training group.

Other notable performances Saturday by former Cougars include Makenna Myler, who finished seventh overall (2:26:14) in the women’s race; and Connor Weaver (13th, 2:13:56) and Jacob Heslington (21st, 2:15:12) on the men’s side.

The 2024 Olympic Marathon is scheduled for Aug. 10 in Paris.