3 former Utes team up to help Colts win 3 in a row, stay in playoff hunt

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three former University of Utah teammates joined forces again Sunday in Indianapolis to keep the Colts in playoff contention.

Former Utes safety Julian Blackmon, running back Zack Moss and kicker Matt Gay all played roles in Indianapolis’ 27-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Blackmon, who also played at Layton High School, finished with five solo tackles, two passes defended and a QB hit as the Colts won their third consecutive game and improved to 6-5. The Indianapolis defense has collected seven turnovers and 15 sacks during the winning streak.

Moss gained 55 yards on eight carries and another 15 yards on two receptions to help the Colts remain in contention for a playoff spot heading into December.

“We do a lot of good things fundamentally, those things that show up in the playoffs,” he said. “It’s who can do the fundamentals at a high level. As the season goes, we’ve shown that the biggest thing is we’ve got to continue to be consistent, find ways to close things out at the end of the year.”

Gay, an Orem High School alumnus, connected on two of his three field goal attempts — making kicks from 46 and 36 yards but missing from 58 yards — and hit all three of his PAT attempts to account for nine points in the home victory.

Here’s a look at how pro Utes fared in Week 12:

Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders

Returning from injury and playing for the first time since Week 7, the former Utah and Brighton High School star finished with a team-high six tackles (four solo) and a tackle for a loss in the Commanders’ 45-10 loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

Read about the former Utah and Layton High School star’s performance in the story above.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The Utah and Westlake High School alumnus started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 29-12 victory over the Browns.

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Burgess was active vs. Dallas on Thanksgiving.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star had an 18-yard punt return in the Eagles’ 37-34 overtime victory over the Bills.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie was active for the Browns’ 29-12 loss to the Broncos.

Leki Fotu, DT, Arizona Cardinals

The former Utah and Herriman High School star was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after sustaining a hand injury in Week 11. The four-year pro has 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss among his 25 tackles this season. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

Read about the former Utah and Orem High School kicker’s performance in the story above.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley was active for the Ravens’ 20-10 victory over the Chargers on Sunday night.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson is expected to play when the Bears face the Vikings on Monday night.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The rookie tight end had five catches for 38 yards in the Bills’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd finished with eight tackles (six solo), one tackle for a loss and one pass defended as the Jaguars topped the Texans 24-21.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Read about his performance in Week 12 in the story above.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Phillips was inactive for the Falcons’ 24-15 victory over the Saints.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star was active for the Saints’ 24-15 loss to the Falcons.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams finished with five tackles (two solo) and one pass defended in the Ravens’ road victory.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky punted five times for 199 yards (39.9 yards per punt), including a 51-yard punt and three landing inside the 20-yard line, in the 49ers’ 31-13 victory over the Seahawks on Thanksgiving.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).