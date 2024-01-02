3-time NASCAR Cup Series champ Cale Yarborough dies at 84

Jan. 1 (UPI) — Hall of fame race car driver Cale Yarborough has died, NASCAR announced. He was 84.

The racing organization reported his death Sunday.

The South Carolina native was a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and won the Daytona 500 four times. He tallied 83 wins in his professional career, tying him with Jimmie Johnson for the sixth-most wins all-time.

“Cale Yarborough was one of the toughest competitors NASCAR has ever seen,” Jim France, NASCAR chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “His combination of talent, grit and determination separated Cale from his peers, both on the track and in the record book. He was respected and admired by competitors and fans alike and was as comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor as he was behind the wheel of a stock car.”

Several other NASCAR legends shared their condolences for Yarborough’s family on social media, including longtime rival “The King” Richard Petty.

“His rivalry and competitive spirit with The King will always be a renowned part of NASCAR history, showcasing their mutual respect and the intensity of their competition on the track,” a statement posted on Petty’s social media account said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared photos of himself and Yarborough on X, formerly known as Twitter, recalling him as a “legend behind the wheel for sure.”

Driver Jimmie Johnson called Yarborough his hero and said he is honored to be tied with him on the all-time wins list.

“He was ‘the man’ and the legacy of Cale Yarborough will forever live on,” Johnson posted. “My deepest condolences to Cale’s family.”

Yarborough was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder according to family members. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo, and his daughters B.J., Julie and Kelley.