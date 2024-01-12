49ers’ Fred Warner leads 8 players with Utah ties on NFL All-Pro teams

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — There’s a reason they call him “All-Pro Fred.”
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was a unanimous selection to the 2023 NFL All-Pro First Team, highlighting a list of eight players with Utah ties honored Friday. It was the third All-Pro nod for Warner, who played at BYU.
“No freakin’ way,” Warner said of being a unanimous pick. “Wow, that’s special.”
Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell (Desert Hills High School), New Orleans Saints punt returner Rashid Shaheed (Weber State) and Pittsburgh Steelers special teamer Miles Killebrew (Southern Utah) joined Warner on the first team.
Another four players with Utah ties were named to the All-Pro Second Team: Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (Utah), Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (Weber State), Los Angeles Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua (BYU) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (Utah State).
Warner was one of just three unanimous selections to the team, joining San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
The former BYU linebacker is one of seven 49ers honored — including five on the first team, joining McCaffrey, left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle. San Francisco receiver Brandon Aiyuk and cornerback Charvarius Ward were selected to the second team.
Warner led the 49ers this season with 132 tackles (82 solo), while adding 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 11 passes defended. The six-year pro also was the top-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus (90.1).
Sewell started all 17 games this season for Detroit and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season.
Shaheed wrapped up his second NFL season with career-highs of 719 yards and 46 receptions. He also gained 37 yards on seven rushing attempts (5.3 yards per carry) while averaging 21.3 yards per kick return and 13.6 yards per punt return.
Killebrew finished his eighth NFL season and third with Pittsburgh with 26 tackles (20 solo) and a blocked punt that led to a safety.
Jaylon Johnson finished his fourth season with Chicago with 36 tackles (28 solo), four interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown — and a forced fumble.
Taron Johnson had another strong season with the Bills, posting a career-high 98 tackles (59 solo), along with three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery while playing in all 17 games.
Nacua broke both the NFL’s rookie receiving records for yards and receptions, finishing with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He was named NFC Player of the Month for December and was selected to represent the NFC at the Pro Bowl Games.
Wagner led the NFL and set a new career-high with 183 tackles (77 solo) this season. The 12-year pro added 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for Seattle.
The full 2023 NFL All-Pro teams are listed below:
First Team
Offense
- Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
- Running back: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
- Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
- Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco
- Wide receivers: Tyreek Hill, Miami; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit
- Left tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco
- Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit
- Left guard: Joe Thuney, Kansas City
- Right guard: Zack Martin, Dallas
- Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
Defense
- Edge rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
- Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City
- Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Quincy Williams, New York Jets
- Cornerbacks: DaRon Bland, Dallas; Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
- Slot cornerback: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City
- Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay
Special teams
- Placekicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
- Kick returner: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
- Punter: AJ Cole, Las Vegas
- Punt returner: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans
- Special teamer: Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh
- Long snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville
Second Team
Offense
- Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Dallas
- Running back: Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
- Tight end: Sam LaPorta, Detroit
- Wide receivers: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay
- Left tackle: Tyron Smith, Dallas
- Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
- Left guard: Tyler Smith, Dallas
- Right guard: Chris Lidstrom, Atlanta
- Center: Frank Ragnow, Detroit
Defense
- Edge rushers: Micah Parsons, Dallas; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas
- Interior linemen: Justin Madubuike, Baltimore; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
- Linebackers: Demario Davis, New Orleans; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Patrick Queen, Baltimore
- Cornerbacks: Jaylon Johnson, Chicago; Charvarius Ward, San Francisco
- Slot cornerback: Taron Johnson, Buffalo
- Safeties: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; Justin Simmons, Denver
Special teams
- Placekicker: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia
- Punter: Bryan Anger, Dallas
- Kick returner: Marvin Mims, Denver
- Punt returner: Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers
- Special teamer: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit
- Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota