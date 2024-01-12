49ers’ Fred Warner leads 8 players with Utah ties on NFL All-Pro teams

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — There’s a reason they call him “All-Pro Fred.”

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was a unanimous selection to the 2023 NFL All-Pro First Team, highlighting a list of eight players with Utah ties honored Friday. It was the third All-Pro nod for Warner, who played at BYU.

“No freakin’ way,” Warner said of being a unanimous pick. “Wow, that’s special.”

Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell (Desert Hills High School), New Orleans Saints punt returner Rashid Shaheed (Weber State) and Pittsburgh Steelers special teamer Miles Killebrew (Southern Utah) joined Warner on the first team.

Another four players with Utah ties were named to the All-Pro Second Team: Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (Utah), Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (Weber State), Los Angeles Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua (BYU) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (Utah State).

Warner was one of just three unanimous selections to the team, joining San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The former BYU linebacker is one of seven 49ers honored — including five on the first team, joining McCaffrey, left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle. San Francisco receiver Brandon Aiyuk and cornerback Charvarius Ward were selected to the second team.

Warner led the 49ers this season with 132 tackles (82 solo), while adding 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 11 passes defended. The six-year pro also was the top-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus (90.1).

Sewell started all 17 games this season for Detroit and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season.

Shaheed wrapped up his second NFL season with career-highs of 719 yards and 46 receptions. He also gained 37 yards on seven rushing attempts (5.3 yards per carry) while averaging 21.3 yards per kick return and 13.6 yards per punt return.

Killebrew finished his eighth NFL season and third with Pittsburgh with 26 tackles (20 solo) and a blocked punt that led to a safety.

Jaylon Johnson finished his fourth season with Chicago with 36 tackles (28 solo), four interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown — and a forced fumble.

Taron Johnson had another strong season with the Bills, posting a career-high 98 tackles (59 solo), along with three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery while playing in all 17 games.

Nacua broke both the NFL’s rookie receiving records for yards and receptions, finishing with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He was named NFC Player of the Month for December and was selected to represent the NFC at the Pro Bowl Games.

Wagner led the NFL and set a new career-high with 183 tackles (77 solo) this season. The 12-year pro added 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for Seattle.

The full 2023 NFL All-Pro teams are listed below:

First Team

Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running back: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide receivers: Tyreek Hill, Miami; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit

Left tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit

Left guard: Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Right guard: Zack Martin, Dallas

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

Defense

Edge rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City

Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco ; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Quincy Williams, New York Jets

; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Quincy Williams, New York Jets Cornerbacks: DaRon Bland, Dallas; Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Slot cornerback: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City

Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay

Special teams

Placekicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas

Kick returner: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punter: AJ Cole, Las Vegas

Punt returner: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans

Special teamer: Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Dallas

Running back: Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Tight end: Sam LaPorta, Detroit

Wide receivers: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams ; Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

; Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Left tackle: Tyron Smith, Dallas

Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left guard: Tyler Smith, Dallas

Right guard: Chris Lidstrom, Atlanta

Center: Frank Ragnow, Detroit

Defense

Edge rushers: Micah Parsons, Dallas; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

Interior linemen: Justin Madubuike, Baltimore; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Linebackers: Demario Davis, New Orleans; Bobby Wagner, Seattle ; Patrick Queen, Baltimore

; Patrick Queen, Baltimore Cornerbacks: Jaylon Johnson, Chicago ; Charvarius Ward, San Francisco

; Charvarius Ward, San Francisco Slot cornerback: Taron Johnson, Buffalo

Safeties: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; Justin Simmons, Denver

Special teams