6 Utah high school, college players selected on NFL Draft’s final day

PROVO, Utah, April 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former BYU and Herriman High School star Blake Freeland was so impressive at the NFL Draft Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that the host team invited him to stay.

The Indianapolis Colts selected the athletic offensive tackle Saturday early in the fourth round (No. 106 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Freeland got teams’ attention at the NFL Draft Scouting Combine in March, setting a record for offensive linemen with his 37-inch vertical jump.

The 6-foot-8, 203-pound tackle also bested all offensive linemen invited to the combine in Indianapolis with a 10-foot broad jump and the second-fastest 40-yard dash (4.96 seconds).

Freeland was one of six Utah high school and college football stars selected on the draft’s final day, joining two of his BYU teammates. Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall was picked in the fifth round (165) by the Minnesota Vikings, and wide receiver Puka Nacua went to the Los Angeles Rams with the final pick of the fifth round (177).

Two University of Utah stars were selected in Saturday’s fourth round, with cornerback Clark Phillips III going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 113 and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels joining the Washington Commanders with the 118th pick.

Former Orem High School linebacker Noah Sewell, who played collegiately at the University of Oregon, was selected in the fifth round (148) by the Chicago Bears, joining his older brother and Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell in the NFC North.

In all, nine players with Utah ties were selected during the three-day NFL Draft, led by Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was picked 25th overall by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

A pair of Utah high school football stars were selected late in the third round Friday night, with East defensive tackle Siaki Ika going to the Cleveland Browns at No. 98 and Olympus star Cameron Latu joining the San Francisco 49ers as the 101st pick.

Here’s a closer look a the six players with Utah ties selected Saturday:

Blake Freeland

High school : Herriman

: Herriman College : BYU

: BYU NFL team : Indianapolis Colts

: Indianapolis Colts Draft position : Fourth round (106)

: Fourth round (106) Player profile: Freeland, who turns 23 on May 3, was a four-year starter at BYU, with 41 total starts and 44 games played. He was a Third Team AP All-American in 2022 and the College Football Network Independent Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Clark Phillips III

High school : La Habra (La Habra, California)

: La Habra (La Habra, California) College : Utah

: Utah NFL team : Atlanta Falcons

: Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft position : Fourth round (113)

: Fourth round (113) Player profile: Phillips, 21, made an immediate impact at Utah as a ball-hawking corner and nickel back, starting all 31 games in his three seasons — including five as a freshman in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The 5-10, 183-pound CB finished his career with nine interceptions and returned four picks for touchdowns, which tied a school record. Phillips was a first-team All-American and All-Pac-12 Conference selection as a junior in 2022.

Braeden Daniels

High school : Hebron (Carrollton, Texas)

: Hebron (Carrollton, Texas) College : Utah

: Utah NFL team : Washington Commanders

: Washington Commanders NFL Draft position : Fourth round (118)

: Fourth round (118) Player profile: Daniels, 22, played 49 career games (43 starts) at Utah and was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning first-team honors in 2022. The 6-4, 294-pound guard helped the Utes average 217.6 rushing yards per game, which ranked second in the Pac-12 and 11th among FBS teams.

Noah Sewell

High school : Orem

: Orem College : Oregon

: Oregon NFL team : Chicago Bears

: Chicago Bears NFL Draft position : Fifth round (148)

: Fifth round (148) Player profile: Sewell, 21, started 12 games as a sophomore for Oregon, finishing his collegiate career with 215 tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. The 6-2, 246-pound LB was an All-Pac 12 Second Team selection of the conference coaches and The Associated Press in 2022.

Jaren Hall

High school : Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork)

: Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork) College : BYU

: BYU NFL team : Minnesota Vikings

: Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft position : Fifth round (165)

: Fifth round (165) Player profile: Hall, 25, started 24 games for BYU from 2018-2022, amassing 6,174 passing yards, 798 rushing yards and 62 touchdowns — 52 passing, nine rushing and one receiving. The 6-foot, 207-pound QB was the College Football Network Independent Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

