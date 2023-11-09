Big 12 announces beach volleyball as sponsored sport beginning in 2024-25

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah‘s beach volleyball program won’t need to find a new home when the Utes join the Big 12 Conference.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark on Thursday announced that beach volleyball will become a sponsored sport beginning in the 2024-25 athletic season. The Utes are set to join the Big 12 next year along with Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado.

“I’m grateful for the Big 12 to provide a home for our beach volleyball student-athletes,” said Charmelle Green, Utah’s deputy athletics director. “I am looking forward to the continued elevated competition for our student-athletes heading into the Big 12 Conference.”

Utah has been playing beach volleyball as a varsity sport since spring 2017. Big 12 member Texas Christian University already has a beach volleyball program and will be joined in 2025 by incoming programs from Utah, Arizona and Arizona State.

TCU went 37-3 last season while making its first NCAA semifinals appearance in school history. Arizona also had a strong beach volleyball team last season and finished ranked No. 20.

“I couldn’t be more excited that the Big 12 will be sponsoring beach volleyball,” Utah coach Brenda Whicker said. “The Big 12 is really taking a leadership role in its commitment to increasing opportunities for women to compete.”

The Big 12 also will add women’s lacrosse in 2024-25, increasing the conference’s total sponsored sports to 25 — including 15 women’s sports.

“Beach volleyball and women’s lacrosse are both experiencing growth and popularity on a national level,” Yormark said in a news release. “The additions will allow incoming and current members to compete for national championships under the Big 12 umbrella while expanding the league’s footprint across new sports.”



With the addition of four new member institutions next athletic year, the Big 12 lineup in beach volleyball will include Arizona, Arizona State, TCU and Utah.



Big 12 women’s lacrosse will feature Arizona State, Colorado and Cincinnati.



Participation numbers in both sports will be brought to levels that allow the conference to qualify for national championship tournaments, Big 12 officials said.