Bills’ Dalton Kincaid wraps up rookie season with solid playoff showings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Dalton Kincaid saw his rookie season come to a close Sunday with the Buffalo Bills’ 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former University of Utah tight end had another solid game for the Bills, finishing with five catches for a team-high 45 yards at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes once again found a way to bounce Buffalo from the playoffs, throwing two touchdowns to tight end Travis Kelce as the defending Super Bowl champions advanced to their sixth consecutive AFC championship game.

The Chiefs’ latest trip to the AFC title game was aided by a missed 44-yard field goal by Bills kicker Tyler Bass that would have tied the game with 1:47 to play.

Mahomes completed 17 of 23 passes for 215 yards and the two TD passes to Kelce, which set an NFL record for the most playoff TDs (16) for a quarterback-receiver duo, passing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Kincaid, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, ended the regular season with 73 receptions for 673 yards and two TDs. His 73 catches are the most by a Buffalo rookie and by a Bills tight end.

He had three catches — including a 29-yard touchdown — and led the Bills with 59 receiving yards in Buffalo’s 31-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round.

Here’s how all players with Utah ties fared in Sunday’s divisional playoff games:

BYU

Practice squad

Matt Bushman, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Utah State

Deven Thompkins, WR/RS, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins fielded one punt in the Buccaneers’ 31-23 loss to the Lions.

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

After clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol, Johnson made six tackles (four solo) vs. the Chiefs.

Utah high schools

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle vs. the Buccaneers. Detroit travels to take on the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday in the NFC championship game.