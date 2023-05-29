Bruins bow out of JUCO World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado, May 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake Community College saw its season come to an end Sunday night with a 16-4 loss to Johnson County Community College in the NJCAA JUCO World Series.

The Bruins (31-20) reached the JUCO World Series for the first time after winning the Region 18 and NJCAA West District titles but were eliminated from the tournament following back-to-back losses.

The second-seeded Cavaliers (56-9) from Overland Park, Kansas, jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the third inning and cruised to victory in a game shortened to five innings by the run rule.

Salt Lake scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, with RBIs from Trey Gambill and Daniel Gonzalez.

Taylor Ayala added a two-run home run in the fourth inning before Johnson County sealed the victory with a four-run fifth inning.

The Bruins had just three hits in the loss.

Salt Lake opened the tournament Saturday with a 9-8 loss to Wabash Valley College.